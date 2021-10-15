Aiming to win their fourth title, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on Friday. The MS Dhoni-led outfit has been in fantastic form this year after a poor campaign last season. After finishing in second position in the IPL 2021 points table, Chennai defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 by four wickets to progress to the summit clash. Meanwhile, KKR have been in resurgent form in UAE and finished fourth in the standings. The Eoin Morgan-led franchise defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator by four wickets and then followed it up by a three-wicket victory against Delhi in Qualifier 2. CSK will be relying a lot on young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is currently second in the Orange Cap race. The 24-year-old has registered 603 in 15 games and is only 23 runs behind leader KL Rahul. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Venkatesh Iyer too. The KKR all-rounder has been a revelation in UAE this season and will be a key player for the two-time IPL champions in the summit clash. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Dubai International Stadium, Dubai