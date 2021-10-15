IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Live Score: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Aim For 4th Title Against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: CSK face KKR in the Indian Premier League final at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on Friday.
Aiming to win their fourth title, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on Friday. The MS Dhoni-led outfit has been in fantastic form this year after a poor campaign last season. After finishing in second position in the IPL 2021 points table, Chennai defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 by four wickets to progress to the summit clash. Meanwhile, KKR have been in resurgent form in UAE and finished fourth in the standings. The Eoin Morgan-led franchise defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator by four wickets and then followed it up by a three-wicket victory against Delhi in Qualifier 2. CSK will be relying a lot on young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is currently second in the Orange Cap race. The 24-year-old has registered 603 in 15 games and is only 23 runs behind leader KL Rahul. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Venkatesh Iyer too. The KKR all-rounder has been a revelation in UAE this season and will be a key player for the two-time IPL champions in the summit clash. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
- 17:24 (IST)Key battle: Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) vs Faf du Plessis/Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)Chakaravarthy is KKR's highest wicket-taker this season with 18 dismissals from 16 games. He will be tasked with breaking the opening partnership of Du Plessis and Gaikwad, which has been a match-winner for CSK plenty of times. Gaikwad is currently second in the Orange Cap race and Du Plessis is fourth.
- 17:19 (IST)Head-to-headBoth sides have faced each other 24 times, with CSK coming out on top 16 times. Meanwhile, KKR have won in eight occasions.
- 17:16 (IST)Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2021 Final between CSK vs KKR at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. CSK finished in second position and then defeated DC in Qualifier 1 to book a seat in this final. Meanwhile, KKR were fourth in the points table and then defeated RCB in the Eliminator. They then followed it up with a win against DC in Qualifier 2. Both sides will be aiming for glory tonight! Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!