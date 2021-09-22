Delhi Capitals (DC) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. DC are currently second in the IPL 2021 standings with 12 points from eight games. Before the season was postponed, the Rishabh Pant-led outfit registered six wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, SRH are bottom of the eight-team table with two points from seven matches (one win and six losses).

Despite the return of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant will continue as Delhi's captain in the upcoming fixtures. Iyer missed the first half of the season due to a shoulder injury. Delhi will also be without Chris Woakes, who has been replaced by Ben Dwarshius.

On the other hand, SRH will be without Jonny Bairstow, who has pulled out of the UAE leg. The franchise has signed West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford.

Where will the DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match be played?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

When will the DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match be played?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be played on Wednesday, September 22.

What time will the DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match begin?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)