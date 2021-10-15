Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be aiming to end their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai on Friday. The MS Dhoni-led outfit were in top form during the league phase, finishing in second position with nine wins and five defeats. In Qualifier 1, CSK defeated table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets with Dhoni hitting the winning boundary. The three-time IPL champions are up against a KKR side, who have been in fantastic form in the tournament's UAE leg. The Chennai management will be relying a lot on Ravindra Jadeja for his all-round abilities. The India international will be pivotal to Dhoni's plans with both bat and ball. Young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 70 off 50 balls during the chase in Qualifier 1 and he is also currently second in the Orange Cap race with 603 runs. Shardul Thakur has been impressive in UAE and recently replaced Axar Patel in Team India's T20 World Cup squad. Thakur has taken 18 wickets in 15 games this season and he will be hoping to maintain his form against Kolkata.

We know MS Dhoni doesn't like to tinker with his winning combination and this could mean Suresh Raina missing out on playing the summit clash.

Here are the players who are likely to feature for CSK against KKR in the IPL 2021 Final:

Ruturaj Gaikwad:The 24-year-old cricketer has consolidated his position in Dhoni's playing XI this season. His opening partnership with Faf du Plessis will be crucial for CSK on Friday.

Faf du Plessis:The South African veteran has been a crucial cog for Chennai in IPL 2021. He is currently fourth in the Orange Cap race with 547 runs in 15 fixtures. His experience will come in handy for CSK in the final.

Robin Uthappa:Uthappa played an important knock of 63 runs off 44 balls against Delhi in Qualifier 1. The knock turned out to be one of CSK's match-winning performances and he is expected to retain his place in the final.

Ambati Rayudu: Rayudu is expected to bat at no. 4 for Chennai in the final and will be aiming to end the season with a strong knock. He has scored 257 runs in 15 games this season.

Moeen Ali: The England all-rounder is his side's third-highest run-scorer this season and will be looking to maintain his form. He has registered 320 runs in 14 games and has also taken six wickets.

MS Dhoni:The Chennai captain played an unbeaten knock of 18 runs in six balls and also smashed the winning boundary against Delhi. His captaincy has been one of the main reasons for CSK's brilliant form in IPL 2021.

Ravindra Jadeja:Other than his bowling abilities, Jadeja is also his side's finisher with Dhoni and he has performed that responsibility with much aplomb this season. He will be pivotal for his side in the final.

Shardul Thakur: The bowling all-rounder will be aiming to end the season with a strong performance ahead of the T20 World Cup. He is also his side's highest wicket-taker this season.

Dwayne Bravo: The veteran has taken 13 wickets in 10 matches this season and has also become Dhoni's trump card in UAE.

Deepak Chahar: Currently in the T20 World Cup standby list, Chahar has taken 14 wickets this season and will be bowling the opening overs for his side.

Josh Hazlewood: The Australian pacer took two wickets in four overs during Qualifier 1 and will be hoping to maintain that form in the final.