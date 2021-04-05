SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over last few years, making it to the knock-out stages in each of the last five seasons. Led by Australia's David Warner, the Hyderabad-based won the title in 2016 and finished runners-up two years later. The side boasts a good mix of young and experienced players and the upcoming season is not going to be different. Ahead of their IPL 2021 opening match, SRH's official Twitter handle shared a video interacting with their new signings Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Jagadeesha Suchith after team's first practice session.

Sharing the video, the franchise tweeted: "We caught up with the new Risers on the block during our first training session yesterday! #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 @JadhavKedar @Mujeeb_R88 @Suchithj27".

Jadhav, after being released by CSK, was roped in for his base price of Rs 2 crore, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman came at a bargain of Rs 1.5 crore, while Suchith was bought for Rs 30 lakh at the mini-auction held in February this year.

"Irrespective of the opposition, it's important to get your basics covered in whatever time we have left in the first game. Today, we have just finished our first training session and the boys had a wonderful hit. The pitches were very good to start on. Overall, it was a complete session, " Jadhav said, shedding light on his first practice session with the SRH squad.

SRH skipper Warner, who arrived in Chennai on Friday, is still in quarantine and is expected to join the squad soon ahead of their opening fixture on April 11 against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.