SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner arrived in Chennai on Friday ahead of the start of IPL 2021. On Saturday, the Australian batsman shared a video on his Instagram handle, informing fans that he had woken up after a "massive, massive sleep" but was now devoid of ideas on how to pass time while he quarantines in his hotel room. "I have just woken up after a massive, massive sleep. Arrived yesterday afternoon here in Chennai. Got, I think, six or seven days to get through the quarantine. I need some ideas, please comment below. Give me some ideas. Whether it's some funny stuff, silly stuff, whatever it is. Please comment below... Netflix shows anything. I need something, please. Thank you," Warner said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

Warner, the most successful overseas batsman in cash-rich league's history with 5,254 runs, led SRH to IPL glory in 2016.

He has been one of the standout performers for the Hyderabad-based franchise for past several years now, scoring over 500 runs in each of the last six seasons, establishing himself as one of most consistent performers over the period.

Last year after a slow start, Warner found his form late into the season and finished the tournament with 548 runs which turned the fortunes of his side and they eventually managed to qualify for the playoffs, after a streak of wins.

SRH start their IPL 2021 campaign against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on April 11.