After Delhi Capitals' (DC) emphatic win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 on Sunday, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who hit a scintillating 92, was interviewed by DC teammate and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the conversation had some hilarious moments. "Laughter galore, ft. Gabbar & Ashwin," tweeted the IPL along with a video where Ashwin is seen complementing Dhawan on claiming the Orange Cap. "How was it (the game) Shikhar? The Orange Cap looks nice on you," said Ashwin, to which Dhawan replied, "Thank you so much. I guess all the colours look good on me", and both players burst out laughing.

Amused at Dhawan's reply, Ashwin added, "This sense of self-appreciation has not gone away."

Sunday's match was DC's last in Mumbai and Ashwin reminded Dhawan that the team will now move to Chennai for their next match against Mumbai Indians.

"We are moving to Chennai. I would like to see the Orange Cap turn into magenta, purple and all," Ashwin joked.

Dhawan, prompt as ever with his replies, said: "Purple? You would like that!"

The banter followed what was a mesmerising innings by Dhawan as he single-handedly deflated the Punjab Kings' bowling attack and helped Delhi make short work of the 196-run target.

He hit 13 fours and 2 sixes, taking just 49 balls for his 92.

Earlier, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul made 62 and Mayank Agarwal made 69 to take their team to a competitive 195 for 4.

However, Dhawan's innings made sure that Delhi did not break a sweat in getting to the target.