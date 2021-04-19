Newly appointed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, who on Sunday led his team to their second win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), said he has started enjoying captaincy. Pant was made the Delhi Capitals skipper after regular captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the cash-rich league due to a shoulder injury. "I've already started enjoying the captaincy but we were under pressure at the start because the wicket was not doing much and they had a good start," Pant told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation after Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets at the Wankhede.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal's masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course of victory but Shikhar Dhawan's ferocious knock took the game away from the KL Rahul-led side.

Dhawan failed to score a century but his 92-ball knock for which he consumed 49 balls made sure Capitals chased down the 196-run target with 10 balls to spare.

"Good job by our bowlers to keep them to 190. There are many things you can talk to with Shikhar but the end of the day what he's given to the team is commendable," said Pant

"I like to keep the environment light so that people enjoy their cricket and make the most of their opportunities," he added.

Delhi Capitals will next face off against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.