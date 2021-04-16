Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Krunal Pandya completed five years since his debut for the team back in 2016, and he posted on social media to express his gratitude. Posting a series of pictures with his younger brother and Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya, Krunal wrote: "We were always @mipaltan fans but to realize a dream and play for the team we love is something we're always grateful for. I look back at the 5 magical years filled with beautiful memories that I'll always hold close to me."

We were always @mipaltan fans but to realize a dream and play for the team we love is something we're always grateful for I look back at the 5 magical years filled with beautiful memories that I'll always hold close to me pic.twitter.com/3iEkimGyJJ — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 16, 2021

Mumbai Indians also posted on social media to wish Krunal on completing five years since his debut in "Blue & Gold".

"#OnThisDay in 2016, KP wore the #MI Blue & Gold for the first time," wrote MI on Twitter and posted two pictures of the all-rounder.

"5 years...3 IPL trophies What a ride it has been so far!"

#OnThisDay in 2016, KP wore the #MI Blue & Gold for the first time



years... IPL trophies What a ride it has been so far! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/1mYB7b1eZV — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 16, 2021

Krunal has played 73 IPL matches for MI has scored 1022 runs at an average of 24.33 and a strike rate of 142.33 while batting mostly in the lower middle order.

He also has 48 wickets at an economy rate of 7.17 runs per over.

Krunal's exploits with MI also pushed him in contention for a place in the Indian T20I team. He made his T20I debut in 2018, two years after making his IPL debut for MI.

Promoted

Krunal has 14 wickets from 18 T20I matches for India at an economy rate of 8.11 runs per over. He has scored 121 runs in these games at a strike rate of 131.52.

The 30-year-old recently made his ODI debut during India's three-match series against England in March.