Jimmy Neesham's "love affair" with kaathi rolls was rediscovered and the New Zealand cricketer tweeted to share his love for the Indian delicacy with his fans. "Love affair with kathi rolls = rediscovered," tweeted Neesham. To this, one Twitter suggested Neesham to try butter chicken. Neesham feigned ignorance saying, "Never heard of it." Neesham is in India as part of Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021. The 14th season of the IPL begins on April 9 in Chennai when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Love affair with kathi rolls = rediscovered — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 4, 2021

Never heard of it https://t.co/auDHjdoW4x — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 4, 2021

Neesham, who is quarantining in his hotel room as he arrived in the country from New Zealand, was active on social media on Sunday evening, as he interacted with Twitter users and occasionally responded to their questions.

Bumrah, Boult, Milne...



Think I'll go have some throw downs thanks https://t.co/MFuCNf5CoX — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 4, 2021

On the prospect of facing Jasprit Bumrah in the nets, Neesham said: "Bumrah, Boult, Milne... Think I'll go have some throw downs thanks."

Neesham's New Zealand teammates Trent Boult and Adam Milne are also part of Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021.

Neesham also spoke about his quarantine routine and the whereabouts of Mumbai Indians star Kieron Pollard.

All I can tell you is that he's not in my room https://t.co/rJ2689osAT — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 4, 2021

"All I can tell you is that he's not in my room," said Neesham on Pollard.

Reading, workouts, getting kit sorted, chipping practice on my lawn https://t.co/aLIK60JBJz — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 4, 2021

"Reading, workouts, getting kit sorted, chipping practice on my lawn," said Neesham on his experience in quarantine so far.

Promoted

Neesham, an all-rounder, was bought at his base price of Rs 50 lakh by Mumbai Indians at the player auction in February this year.

He has played two IPL seasons thus far - 2014 and 2020 - and featured for Punjab Kings last season.