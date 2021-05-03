Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2021: Entire DC Contingent Isolating After Two KKR Players Test Positive For COVID-19
IPL 2021: The tournament has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave with two cricketers from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) testing positive. KKR had faced Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 29.
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals faced Kolkata Knight Riders recently, who have two positive cases.© Instagram
Highlights
-
DC defeated KKR, when they faced each other on April 29
-
Two members from the CSK contingent have reportedly tested positive
-
KKR have two COVID-19 positive players
With COVID-19 positive cases appearing in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) contingent, the BCCI has asked players and support staff from Delhi Capitals (DC) to go into quarantine. DC faced KKR on April 29, where the former came out on top with a win. The team is also unsure of going ahead with the scheduled practice session on Tuesday. Both sides are set to face each other again on May 8. Delhi last played on Sunday, when they faced Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Topics mentioned in this article
