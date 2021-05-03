With COVID-19 positive cases appearing in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) contingent, the BCCI has asked players and support staff from Delhi Capitals (DC) to go into quarantine. DC faced KKR on April 29, where the former came out on top with a win. The team is also unsure of going ahead with the scheduled practice session on Tuesday. Both sides are set to face each other again on May 8. Delhi last played on Sunday, when they faced Punjab Kings (PBKS).