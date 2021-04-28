Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Kishore, on Tuesday, went head-to-head with each other during a 'you laugh, you lose' challenge. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a clip on its official Twitter handle, where Gaikwad and Kishore were reading out jokes from a cue card. According to the rules of the game, if a person is laughing at a joke read by other contestants, he would lose a point. "Strictly not for laughing! Si-rut-cha pochu ft. with our Lion to add some smiles to your day," CSK captioned the video on Twitter.

Both Gaikwad and Kishore asked each other a series of silly questions and then gave a comical answer to make each other laugh. However, in the end, Gaikwad won the challenge 2-0 as he was able to make Sai Kishore laugh on two occasions. On the other hand, Kishore was not able to get Gaikwad to smile even once at his jokes.

After explaining the rules of the game, Kishore asked Gaikwad the first question, "why was the stadium so hot?" In response, Gaikwad said, "Maybe, because I was there." Kishore then explained to him, "it was hot because there were no fans."

During their challenge, Gaikwad even made fun of Kishore by calling him a "bad-tail-ender" and comparing him with a "racing car", saying "you blink and you miss them".

It seems Gaikwad and Kishore shared an excellent rapport, and their camaraderie was on full display in the video.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will next take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday in New Delhi. Chennai are placed at the second spot in the IPL table with eight points from five games. On the other hand, SRH are sitting at the bottom of the table with one win from five games.