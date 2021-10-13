Virat Kohli takes the field wearing his heart on his sleeve in whichever format he is playing. The India and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain isn't afraid to express his emotions on the cricket field. Familiar scenes were visible in his final game as captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Kohli engaged in an animated exchange with the on-field umpire Virender Sharma. Virender Sharma had given a few decisions against RCB that were overturned and Kohli expressed his frustration to the official.

After the match, RCB took to Twitter to post a video, sharing dressing room scenes after the game.

In the video, AB de Villiers was heard poking fun at Virat Kohli after his final game as captain in the T20 league.

After lavishing praise on his skipper, the South Africa batsman jokingly said that the umpires can now breathe easy as Kohli will not be captaining the side.

"I think some of the umpires will sleep a bit better. I am very happy for them," de Villiers said to send the entire dressing room into splits.

Promoted

The South Africa star batter congratulated Kohli on his tenure as captain and said that he can't wait to see him win trophies for India and RCB.

"Congrats on a great captaincy career. I can't wait to watch you run out there with all the freedom and win (the) first trophy for us (RCB) and more trophies for India," AB de Villiers concluded.