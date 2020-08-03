Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli took to social media to share new photos from the team's training sessions in the United Arab Emirates. "Focus," he captioned the pictures along with an eye and a bulls-eye emojis. In one of the photos, Kohli is seen down on one knee, holding the pose after playing one of his trademark cover drives. In the other picture, the India captain is captured in the moments before diving for a catch to his right while practicing fielding.

Kohli is the UAE for the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 13th edition of the cash-rich league is being held in the UAE due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

The right-handed batsman has said that he feels this is the most balanced the Bangalore-based team has been since the 2016 season, when they made it to the final, only to lose to SunRisers Hyderabad.

RCB are yet to win their maiden IPL title, despite boasting of stars like Kohli and AB de Villiers and having thrice made it to the final.

De Villiers has also spoken with optimism about how this year feels different, and credited Kohli for the team's work ethic.

"We have worked so hard, we have a good work ethic, it really feels like everyone has bought into this hard-working environment. The credit needs to go to Virat, he sets the example and leads from the front. It is pretty easy to follow when you have a captain who is always leading from the front," de Villiers said.

While the IPL gets underway on September 19, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener, RCB will play their first match on September 21 against SunRisers Hyderabad.