Virat Kohli is having fun with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) mates ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. In full training mode with just over a week left for the league to commence, RCB enjoyed a light moment with the players idling out by the pitch and Kohli shared a picture from the evening on social media, captioning it “When you're having fun, each moment becomes magical.” Fellow batsmen AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal and coach Simon Katich are seen relaxing along with the RCB group.

RCB are yet to win the IPL even after 12 seasons. They have been the finalists on three occasions – 2009, 2011 and 2016 – but haven't been able to get past the final hurdle.

Their last IPL final, in 2016, was on the back of Kohli's run juggernaut as he accumulated 973 runs with four centuries that season – the highest aggregate in a single IPL season.

Ahead of IPL 2020, Kohli has said that this is the most balanced squad he's had during his time at the team since 2016 and stated recently that players are “getting back into the intensity levels that we want”.

Overall, the 31-year-old top order batsman has 5412 IPL runs, the most in IPL history, with five centuries and 36 fifties.

RCB play their first match of the tournament on September 21 against SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

IPL 2020 gets underway on September 19 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the 2018 champions Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL has been moved out of India to the UAE due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, which has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.