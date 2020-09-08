Suresh Raina, who flew back to India due to personal reasons, said that one should not rule out his return to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side. Raina, in a chat with Cricbuzz, said that coming back to India was a personal decision but cleared the air, saying that nothing was wrong between him and the franchise. "It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front. CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very important to me and this was a tough decision. There is no issue between CSK and me," Raina said.

Raina said that he has been training even while quarantining in India and mentioned that fans might see him with the CSK team in the UAE again.

"I've been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again," the batsman said.

Soon after the batsman landed in India, rumours started doing the round that there was rift between him and CSK boss N. Srinivasan. Clearing the air, Raina said that Srinivasan is like a father figure to him and his comments were taken out of context.

The CSK batsman added that Srinivasan did not know the real reason of him leaving the team ahead of the IPL 2020.

"He is like a father figure to me and he's always stood by me and is close to my heart. He treats me like his younger son and am sure a lot of what he said was taken out of context. Ek baap apne bacche ko daant sakta hai (A father can scold his son)," Raina added.

The left-handed batsman also mentioned that he would like to play for the Chennai-based franchise for another four-five years.