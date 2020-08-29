Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will miss the entire IPL 2020 season, the franchise tweeted on Saturday. "Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying by on the team's official Twitter handle.

The upcoming IPL season is set to begin on September 19 with Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

Raina has been an integral part of the the CSK team from the very beginning and his departure will come as a massive blow to the team

