Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Prabhsimran Singh (IN FOR HARPREET BRAR), Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh (IN FOR SARFARAZ KHAN), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (IN FOR CHRIS JORDAN), Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed (IN FOR SIDDARTH KAUL), T Natarajan.
KL Rahul, Punjab skipper, says they wanted to bat first too but he was not very sure. States they are not able to close down the games despite starting off well in both the departments. Mentions the atmosphere in the dressing room is good, the players know what mistakes they have made and they are looking forward to this game. Informs they have three changes - Prabhsimran Singh comes in for Harpreet Brar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes in for Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh comes in for Sarfaraz Khan.
David Warner, Hyderabad skipper, says the way his team lines up, batting first is the way to go. States they lost wickets at the wrong time in the last game and that is where they need to work. In the bowling, they did bowl a few bad deliveries and that cost them. Reckons something between 170-200 is above par but he has no idea how the wicket will play. Informs Khaleel Ahmed comes in for Siddarth Kaul.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. It lands in favour of Hyderabad and they elect to bat.
Pitch Report - Brett Lee says this pitch has got more carry than the other wickets. Further adds, there is a little bit of more grass and there won't be a lot of turn. Ends by saying it won't change a lot.
Hello and welcome to Match 22 of the league as Hyderabad takes on Punjab. Two teams desperate to get wins are going head to head and both will be eager to end their losing run. Can Warner inspire Hyderabad and get a win or will it be boys from Punjab who will do the Bangra at the end of the evening?
