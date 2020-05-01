Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the last two franchises to fly out of India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two teams flew out of the Mumbai airport earlier on Sunday, and of course, the players of both teams used the waiting time ahead of their flight to mingle with each other. The two franchises also got on to social media to show off their camaraderie, although that may not last post September 19, when the cash-rich league gets underway.

"Hey, @delhicapitals Seems like we are travel buddies," the Hyderabad-based team tweeted, along with a photo of players of both teams at the airport, including Delhi's Ishant Sharma and SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Responding to the tweet, the Capitals wrote "We got some great company on the flight, @SunRisers."

The teams had earlier shared videos of their respective contingents arriving at the Mumbai airport ahead of their flight.

"Arrived at the Mumbai Airport," Delhi Capitals captioned their post.

"How does it feel to see the boys back in? PS: Watch out for @manishpandeyinsta's cameo," SunRisers Hyderabad wrote along with a video of their players at the airport.

The IPL 2020 is set to get underway on September 19, when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match.

The tournament, postponed from the originally planned start in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been shifted to the UAE due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India.

The UAE has previous experience hosting the IPL as well, as the tournament was partially held there in 2014 due to general elections in India.