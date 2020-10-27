IPL 2020 SRH vs DC Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad Aim To Keep Campaign Alive, Delhi Capitals Seek Playoffs Spot
IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals eye a spot in the playoffs while SunRisers Hyderabad will look to keep their campaign alive.
SunRisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals in Match No. 47 of Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai with contrasting stakes for both teams. SRH will have to win this contest to keep their hopes of alive of a place in the last four while DC need only one more win to book their berth in the playoffs. Both teams have lost their respective last games and will look to bounce back to winning ways. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will be up against the pace of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje while the in-form Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer will have to deal with the tricks of Rashid Khan. On overall form, DC are the favourites to win this contest but looking at how bottom-placed teams like Kings XI Punjab have risen to the top four, SRH cannot completely be counted out. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 47 Live Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, From Dubai
Match 47, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 27, 2020
- 18:49 (IST)Pitch ReportSunil Gavaskar reckons that the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise and recommends the captain who wins the toss to field first.The effect of dew in the second innings has lessened but hasn't withered off, says Gavaskar, and hence teams should look to chase after winning the toss.The recent trend also shows that teams chasing have been winning more often than not, says Gavaskar.
- 18:44 (IST)Contrasting stakes for the teams in tonight's clashSRH are one loss away from getting knocked out of the race to the playoffs while DC are only one win away from a place in the final four.Evidently, the stakes are higher for SRH. If they lose this match, it will be the first time since 2015 that they will have failed to make the last four.Here is the preview of the match.
- 18:33 (IST)Will Dhawan prevail over Rashid? Will Rabada get the better of Warner?There are plenty of stars in action tonight including David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada.Here are the players to watch out for in tonight's clash.
- 18:24 (IST)DC are one win away from a place in the playoffsDelhi Capitals had a great first half of IPL 2020 but have stuttered towards the end of the league stage, losing two games in a row. They will look to get their campaign back on track and get the two points they need in addition to the 14 they already have to make the final four.
