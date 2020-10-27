Pitch Report





The effect of dew in the second innings has lessened but hasn't withered off, says Gavaskar, and hence teams should look to chase after winning the toss.





The recent trend also shows that teams chasing have been winning more often than not, says Gavaskar.

Sunil Gavaskar reckons that the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise and recommends the captain who wins the toss to field first.