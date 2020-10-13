SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Both Teams Look For Turnaround As IPL Enters Second Half
SRH vs CSK IPL live score 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be a chance for both teams to resurrect their campaigns as race to the top four intensifies.
Both SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings find themselves in the lower half of the points table and will look for a change of fortunes as the Indian Premier League (IPL) enters its second half. MS Dhoni had struggled for breath, literally, when these two sides last met in IPL 2020 and he would hope for a better show from himself and teammates as CSK look to earn their third win of the tournament. SRH, on the other hand, would still be recovering from the defeat against Rajasthan Royals, a match they were control of for 16 out of the 20 overs. The likes of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will look to anchor their team through as would Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu – the in-form batsmen on both sides. The SRH bowling has suffered in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar but CSK will still have to contend with the wily Rashid Khan. On the other hand, SRH may look to take advantage of the CSK bowling attack that has lacked teeth so far in the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 29 Live Score Between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 29, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 13, 2020
- 19:01 (IST)TOSS: Chennai Super Kings win the toss and bat firstMS Dhoni calls it right and CSK are batting first
- 19:00 (IST)The teams have arrived and toss is coming up in a few moments...
- 18:38 (IST)Rashid Khan vs MS Dhoni – clash of the heavyweightsRashid Khan is the fourth-highest wicket taker in the tournament so far with 10 wickets from seven matches and has a miserly economy rate of 5.93 runs per over.MS Dhoni, on the other hand, is yet to find his best touch. A contest between the two weighs heavily in Rashid's favour but nobody can really count out Dhoni at any stage.Here are some details on the face-off between the two IPL heavyweights.
- 18:31 (IST)CSK are seventh after seven matches, but they ain't panickingHere is why
- 18:20 (IST)Meet the CSK fans who have brought Dhoni to their home
- 18:19 (IST)Signs of change? MS Dhoni at hinted at changes after CSK's last defeat
- 18:10 (IST)Both teams look for turnaroundChennai Super Kings find themselves with just two wins out of seven matches and placed seventh in the table. This is where they had found themselves at the halfway stage of the 2010 IPL – the year they won their first title.So, there is lots to hope for as far as CSK are concerned.SRH, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold over the past few matches. After a losing start to their IPL, they beat CSK comprehensively the last time these teams met but since then haven't been the best form.As a result, with three wins and four losses, they are placed fifth.Here is the preview for the match.
- 18:00 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No. 29 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.