Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer was full of praise for his bowlers, as the team maintained its winning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 46 runs. Iyer hailed the bowling attack for executing their plans well, as DC defended a total of 184 in the 23rd match of the ongoing edition at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This triumph has propelled the Delhi-based franchise to the top of the points table, with RR placed seventh on the standings.

"I'm really happy with the way we came out in the second innings. We thought it was an under-par score but it was stopping on the wicket and the bowlers executed their plans really well. We were also going to bowl first with the dew factor, but thankfully it went in our favour," said Iyer in the post-match presentation after a clinical performance.

The DC skipper further stated that he was enjoying captaincy, hailing the mixture of the team. Iyer, however, warned his players not to take things for granted, and continue executing the plans astutely.

"I am enjoying captaincy because the players make it really easy, especially the bowlers. I think the mixture in our team is really good and we have worked really hard on this. The boys have shared their thoughts pre-tour and their strengths and weaknesses. I am happy with how we are progressing and hoping to maintain the momentum. We can't take anything lightly and need to come with our plans, execute them well," he added on a cautious note.

Shimron Hetmyer was the highest run-scorer for DC, smashing 45 runs off 24 deliveries in an innings comprising of a boundary and five sixes. Hetmyer's knock enabled the side to post a target of 185, which the bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada went about defending astutely.

Rabada picked three wickets, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Marcus Stoinis accounting for two dismissals apiece.