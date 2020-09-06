While it's true that the training sessions are usually intense, but some objectives can be achieved via fun drills as well. Take for example a fun challenge Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling coach Adam Griffith came up with for his bowlers -- both spinners and fast bowlers -- to improve their ability to bowl yorkers at will. Each bowler was given 10 balls each and they were to get one, three or five points depending on the target they would hit. Sharing the video of the entire challenge, RCB tweeted: "Our bowling coach, Adam Griffith, comes up with a fun and challenging competition to help our bowlers fire in those yorkers. Safe to say all our bowlers are sharpshooters!".

Apart from improving bowlers' accuracy, the activity also helped the players bond as they cherished each other's success.

Being a specialist batsman, RCB skipper Virat Kohli obviously didn't take part in the challenge but was there to support and motivate the bowlers who gave it their all to win the challenge.

In the video, bowlers like Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav to name a few can be seen landing the ball on the target to win points.

The atmosphere was such that every time a bowler would hit the target, Kohli would go into the middle of the pitch and start dancing and hugging them.

RCB's death bowling has been their achilles heel for a number of years now because of which they have lost many games in the past.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that RCB have been one of the most underachieving sides in IPL history despite boasting of some of the biggest names in world cricket.

However, watching their star bowlers execute the yorkers to such perfection would give RCB fans a hope for a change in their fortunes.

RCB start their 2020 campaign in search of that elusive IPL title on September 21 against SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai.