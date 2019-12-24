Pat Cummins' Girlfriend Wants To Buy More Dog Toys With His Hefty IPL Pay Cheque

Pat Cummins fetched a whopping Rs. 15.5 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2020 auction and soon after becoming the most expensive overseas player in the lucrative tournament, his girlfriend got her priorities sorted as to what to do with the money. Not only that, the Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, also opted out of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 after earning big at the IPL auction. Pat Cummins, in an interview to the Sydney Morning Herald , said his girlfriend Becky Boston wants to buy more toys for their dog with his hefty IPL pay cheque.

"My girlfriend, the first thing she said was we can buy the dog a couple more toys now. So she's got her priorities sorted," Pat Cummins told smh.com.au.

Cummins had represented the Kolkata franchise in 2014. He will be joined by England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, who was also picked up at the IPL 2020 auction by KKR.

The Australian surpassed England all-rounder Ben Stokes' price of Rs. 14.5 crore to become the most expensive overseas buy in the history of IPL.

Cummins, the top ranked Test bowler, picked up three wickets in the first Test against New Zealand in Perth. He will be next seen in action during the second Test starting from December 26 in Melbourne. The third and final Test will be played from January 3, 2020, in Sydney.

Cummins, 26, has played 16 IPL matches. He has picked up 17 wickets in the lucrative tournament at an average of 29.35. He has the best bowling figures of 2/20 in the tournament.