Parthiv Patel's Epic Reply To Dean Jones Teasing Him About His Height

Updated: 21 December 2019 16:19 IST

Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel and former Australia cricketer Dean Jones engaged in some funny banter on Twitter.

Parthiv Patel
Royal Challengers Bangalore retained Parthiv Patel for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. © AFP

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) boosted their squad with six overseas players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction on Thursday. Out of the six international buys, the Bangalore-based franchise invested in three Australians. RCB spent a total of Rs 8.60 crore to get the services of Aaron Finch (Rs 4.40 crore), Kane Richardson (Rs 4 crore) and Joshua Philippe (Rs 20 lakh). Dean Jones took Finch's arrival in RCB as an opportunity to troll wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel. "How lucky are you @parthiv9 opening the batting with an Aussie @AaronFinch5.. you life just got easier! @RCBTweets He still is taller than you... but then again.. most cricketers are," Dean Jones tweeted.

Parthiv was quick to respond to Dean Jones' funny jibe and said that he loves working with an Australian while wishing the former Australia batsman 'Merry Christmas.'

"I like to work with an Aussie... @AaronFinch5 is brilliant..and he is spending more time in Australia...unlike u @ProfDeano ..thank god u r gng home at least for Christmas...merry Christmas," Parthiv Patel replied.

For the 13th edition of the IPL, the Bangalore-based franchise invested heavily on all-rounders.

At the auction, RCB placed a bid of Rs 10 crore to get the services of South Africa's Chris Morris.

They also bagged Sri Lanka all-rounder Isuru Udana for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Bangalore also included 36-year-old Dale Steyn, who joined RCB as replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile in IPL 2019, in their squad.

Steyn was roped in by Bangalore for Rs 2 crore.

