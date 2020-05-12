In an adorable video shared by Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and their daughter Ziva Dhoni can be seen playing with their dog, Sam, at the former India captain's Ranchi farmhouse, where they are staying amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. In the video, the wicketkeeper-batsman is seen throwing a tennis ball for Sam to catch, but he refuses to budge. "See, he won't listen to you till I'm there," Sakshi, who recorded the video, is heard saying.

She then makes Sam sit, and then throws the ball at him, which he duly catches.

Ziva too joins in and when Sakshi throws the ball again, this time much higher and further away, Sam runs after it an almost pulls off a stunning catch, jumping high in the air.

Watch the video here:

Dhoni is seen in his salt-and-pepper beard, which sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Sakshi can also be heard telling MS Dhoni that their lawn needs to be mowed, as Ziva plays with their dog.

As the video progresses, Sam is seen finally sitting with Dhoni and taking the ball from him after the wicketkeeper-batsman tries to hide it from him.

Dhoni, 38, has not appeared for club or country since last year's 50-over World Cup and the coronavirus lockdown in the country could threaten his chances of getting back into the national team.

Dhoni was expected to lead Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the IPL, which was originally scheduled to start on March 29. However, the cash-rich league was earlier postponed to April 15, before being postponed indefinitely due to the extension of the nationwide lockdown.