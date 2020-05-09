Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Watch: MS Dhoni's New Look Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

Updated: 09 May 2020 15:02 IST

MS Dhoni, who has rarely been sighted in recent times, was seen sporting a bearded look that sent social media into a tizzy.

MS Dhoni was seen sporting a grey beard in a video posted on Ziva Dhoni's Instagram handle. © Instagram

While many Indian cricketers have been on a social media spree during the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, former India captain MS Dhoni has rarely made an appearance. The little glimpses that fans have got of Dhoni have been largely thanks to his wife Sakshi. Other than that, the much-loved Indian cricketer has been a rare sighting. However, fans and other social media users were in for a surprise when Dhoni was sighted, sporting a salt-and-pepper beard in Ziva Dhoni's Instagram video.

In the video, Dhoni is seen spending some quality time with his daughter and while Ziva is the main protagonist, India's World Cup-winning skipper's brief appearance soon became the talk of the town on social media.

#runninglife post sunset !

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on

Fans went gaga after getting a glimpse of Dhoni's bearded look.

Dhoni, 38, has not appeared for club or country since last year's 50-over World Cup and the coronavirus lockdown in the country could threaten his chances of getting back into the national team.

Dhoni was expected to lead Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the IPL, which was originally scheduled to start on March 29. However, the cash-rich league was earlier postponed to April 15, before being postponed indefinitely due to the extension of the nationwide lockdown.

There has been speculation that Dhoni might retire from international cricket.

Harbhajan Singh, who plays with Dhoni at IPL side Chennai Super Kings, said international retirement was on the cards for him and that he was increasingly being asked about his teammate.

"It's up to him. You need to know whether he wants to play for India again," Harbhajan had said.

"As far as I know him, he won't want to wear India's blue jersey again. IPL he will play, but for India I think he had decided the (2019) World Cup was his last."

Despite all the mystery surrounding his retirement, the Indian superstar, who gave up Test cricket in 2014, has not commented on his international future.

India India Cricket Team Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
  MS Dhoni seen sporting a bearded look
  MS Dhoni's new look left fans shell-shocked
  Dhoni has rarely been seen in recent times
