Watch: MS Dhoni's New Look Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

While many Indian cricketers have been on a social media spree during the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, former India captain MS Dhoni has rarely made an appearance. The little glimpses that fans have got of Dhoni have been largely thanks to his wife Sakshi . Other than that, the much-loved Indian cricketer has been a rare sighting. However, fans and other social media users were in for a surprise when Dhoni was sighted, sporting a salt-and-pepper beard in Ziva Dhoni's Instagram video.

In the video, Dhoni is seen spending some quality time with his daughter and while Ziva is the main protagonist, India's World Cup-winning skipper's brief appearance soon became the talk of the town on social media.

Fans went gaga after getting a glimpse of Dhoni's bearded look.

Somewhere between his long coloured hairs to his grey hair & beard, we all grew up @msdhoni <3 #idol pic.twitter.com/n6W1jRmy2U — Sharun.km (@SharunKM007) May 9, 2020

Aww... M. S Dhoni in Salt And Pepper Look... :-))@ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/2tMT4HKKRG — Mohan Raina (@UnluckMohan) May 8, 2020

Dhoni before lockdown vs after lockdown

March month he arrived Chennai with a fresh look & we would hve seen him in #Yellove now

But corona had other idea

& Ruined everythingpic.twitter.com/EMyoSSFuPd — Dhoniholic (@nirmalmsd04) May 8, 2020

How the men looks after carrying the entire burden and blame for past 10 years..! This pic is very emotional msdians.. # pic.twitter.com/YrlW3Lqp9z — Selva_Dhoni (@SelvaDhoni19) May 9, 2020

Thala Dhoni In white beard

He is still Girls Heart-Throb pic.twitter.com/jKSEXs1rjg — TweetTalks (@poojaolic) May 8, 2020

The muscular man with the boogie pant look..Haha @msdhoni Mahi Bhaiya you look classy in this beard!! Bahut badhiya :)#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/UNSC4nL0lQ — Kiran7mahi (@kiran7mahi) May 8, 2020

Dhoni, 38, has not appeared for club or country since last year's 50-over World Cup and the coronavirus lockdown in the country could threaten his chances of getting back into the national team.

Dhoni was expected to lead Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the IPL, which was originally scheduled to start on March 29. However, the cash-rich league was earlier postponed to April 15, before being postponed indefinitely due to the extension of the nationwide lockdown.

There has been speculation that Dhoni might retire from international cricket.

Harbhajan Singh, who plays with Dhoni at IPL side Chennai Super Kings, said international retirement was on the cards for him and that he was increasingly being asked about his teammate.

"It's up to him. You need to know whether he wants to play for India again," Harbhajan had said.

"As far as I know him, he won't want to wear India's blue jersey again. IPL he will play, but for India I think he had decided the (2019) World Cup was his last."

Despite all the mystery surrounding his retirement, the Indian superstar, who gave up Test cricket in 2014, has not commented on his international future.