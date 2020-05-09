Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Such A rHAIR Picture": CSK Troll Shikhar Dhawan For His Throwback Photo With Suresh Raina

Updated: 09 May 2020 14:12 IST

CSK's cheeky dig at Shikhar Dhawan on his throwback picture with Suresh Raina left fans in splits.

"Such A rHAIR Picture": CSK Troll Shikhar Dhawan For His Throwback Photo With Suresh Raina
Shikhar Dhawan posted a throwback picture with Suresh Raina on Instagram. © Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan, India opening batsman, took to Instagram to share a picture with Suresh Raina. In the picture, Suresh Raina can be seen holding two dumbbells while Shikhar Dhawan can be seen sporting a different hairdo from his current one, in the throwback post. "Suresh pehlwaan ko support dete hue Dhawan pehlwaan @sureshraina3 #FlashbackFriday," Dhawan captioned the post. While fans appreciated the picture, it was Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) take on the post that left fans in splits.

Taking a cheeky dig at the 34-year-old, CSK called it a 'hairy' picture. "Such a rHAIR picture this," the Chennai-based franchise commented on Dhawan's post.

7abfop18

Dhawan, much like every other cricketer, is spending time at home amid the lockdown which has been imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Recently, the left-handed batsman posted a video of him dancing with his daughter to extend his birthday wishes.

"Happy birthday my angel! May you forever sparkle and shine like the star that you are. I miss you so much. Take care and enjoy your day," Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video on Instagram.

Dhawan has been using social media during the nationwide lockdown to keep his fans entertained with funny posts and videos.

On Monday, Dhawan shared his "quarantine look" with his fans and got a special nickname from veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Last month, Shikhar Dhawan voiced his concern about domestic violence cases. Dhawan urged people not to engage in domestic violence and opt for a kind and loving partnership.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina Cricket Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan posted a throwback picture with Suresh Raina
  • Dhawan can be seen sporting a different hairdo from his current one
  • While Suresh Raina can be seen holding two dumbbells
Related Articles
"World Cup Will Not Go Ahead Here By The Looks Of It": David Warner Tells Rohit Sharma
"World Cup Will Not Go Ahead Here By The Looks Of It": David Warner Tells Rohit Sharma
"Stay Strong Vizag": Sania Mirza, Virat Kohli Condole Gas Leak Victims
"Stay Strong Vizag": Sania Mirza, Virat Kohli Condole Gas Leak Victims
Shikhar Dhawan Posts Dance Video With Daughter On Her Birthday, Gets Amusing Reply
Shikhar Dhawan Posts Dance Video With Daughter On Her Birthday, Gets Amusing Reply
Shikhar Dhawan Shares "Quarantine Look", Gets A Nickname From Harbhajan Singh
Shikhar Dhawan Shares "Quarantine Look", Gets A Nickname From Harbhajan Singh
"Unreal And Unbelievable": Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Mourn Rishi Kapoor
"Unreal And Unbelievable": Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Mourn Rishi Kapoor
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.