Shikhar Dhawan , India opening batsman, took to Instagram to share a picture with Suresh Raina. In the picture, Suresh Raina can be seen holding two dumbbells while Shikhar Dhawan can be seen sporting a different hairdo from his current one, in the throwback post. "Suresh pehlwaan ko support dete hue Dhawan pehlwaan @sureshraina3 #FlashbackFriday," Dhawan captioned the post. While fans appreciated the picture, it was Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) take on the post that left fans in splits.

Taking a cheeky dig at the 34-year-old, CSK called it a 'hairy' picture. "Such a rHAIR picture this," the Chennai-based franchise commented on Dhawan's post.

Dhawan, much like every other cricketer, is spending time at home amid the lockdown which has been imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Recently, the left-handed batsman posted a video of him dancing with his daughter to extend his birthday wishes.

"Happy birthday my angel! May you forever sparkle and shine like the star that you are. I miss you so much. Take care and enjoy your day," Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video on Instagram.

Dhawan has been using social media during the nationwide lockdown to keep his fans entertained with funny posts and videos.

On Monday, Dhawan shared his "quarantine look" with his fans and got a special nickname from veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Last month, Shikhar Dhawan voiced his concern about domestic violence cases. Dhawan urged people not to engage in domestic violence and opt for a kind and loving partnership.