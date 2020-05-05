Shikhar Dhawan Posts Dance Video With Daughter On Her Birthday, Gets Amusing Reply

Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to wish his daughter Aliyah Dhawan happy birthday along with a dance video on Tuesday. Aliyah, who is Shikhar Dhawan 's stepdaughter, looked shy while dancing and broke into laughter before completing a dance step. "Happy birthday my angel! May you forever sparkle and shine like the star that you are. I miss you so much. Take care and enjoy your day," Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video on Instagram. While many fans of the Indian opener flooded his post with birthday wishes for Aliyah, her own comment on Shikhar Dhawan's post hogged all the limelight.

"Thanks for choosing this video lol. Love u so much papa miss u," Aliyah commented on the Instagram post along with two red heart emojis.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Aliyah's "miss you" comment suggests that she is away from her stepdad amid the ongoing lockdown.

Dhawan is enjoying the coronavirus-forced break with wife Ayesha and son Zoravar. He is active on social media and keeps entertaining his fans with amusing posts frequently.

On Monday, he shared a video of little Zoravar helping him sweep dust off the floor with the help of a remote-controlled car.

"Zoraver ne dikha diya ki boss kaun hai. What an idea sirjee," Dhawan captioned the funny video.

The country is in lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely, while India's home series against South Africa was called off amid the virus scare.