Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

After Cheteshwar Pujara Shares What He Misses Most In Lockdown, Shikhar Dhawan Trolls Him

Updated: 26 April 2020 14:39 IST

Shikhar Dhawan gave Cheteshwar Pujara a friendly reminder of the dressing room banter that the batsman is missing out on.

After Cheteshwar Pujara Shares What He Misses Most In Lockdown, Shikhar Dhawan Trolls Him
Cheteshwar Pujara said the lockdown has got him missing cricket. © Instagram

Cheteshwar Pujara, known for his long stints at the crease and an incredible amount of patience while batting, is slowly starting to feel withdrawal symptoms from cricket during the nationwide lockdown that has brought all sports to a halt in India. Pujara, who helped Saurashtra win the Ranji Trophy before the lockdown was enforced, took to Instagram to share picture of him practicing in the nets. "The thing I miss the most in this lockdown is being on the cricket field," he captioned the photograph.

But Pujara's India teammate Shikhar Dhawan was quick to remind Pujara of one other thing he may be missing in life right now - the dressing room banter.

"Sachi humein toh pata hi nahi tha ki tu cricket miss kar raha hai.Wah (Really? We didn't know you are missing cricket. Wow)," the left-handed opener commented on Pujara's picture.

usfuvs5

Shikhar Dhawan trolled Cheteshwar Pujara on his latest Instagram photo.
Photo Credit: Instagram

A few of Pujara's other teammates also joined Dhawan in poking fun at the batsman.

"Yes we know that Pujara," opener Murali Vijay commented while Umesh Yadav left a laughing emoji.

Pujara's last outing was the Ranji Trophy final, where he helped Saurashtra beat Bengal to win the first-class competition for the first time.

Pujara scored a characteristically patient knock of 66 in the first innings as Saurashtra claimed the title on the basis of their first innings lead in the match.

Pujara was supposed play for Gloucestershire for the their first six matches in England's County Championship, but the deal was cancelled, with all professional cricket suspended in England until May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Murali Vijay Krishna Murali Vijay Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav Umesh Yadav Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Cheteshwar Pujara shared a photo on Instagram of him practicing
  • Shikhar Dhawan trolled Pujara over his caption
  • Murali Vijay and Umesh Yadav also joined Dhawan in poking fun at Pujara
Related Articles
"Real Pain": Pat Cummins Names This Indian As Toughest Batsman To Bowl To
"Real Pain": Pat Cummins Names This Indian As Toughest Batsman To Bowl To
Cheteshwar Pujaras Deal With Gloucestershire Called Off Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Cheteshwar Pujara's Deal With Gloucestershire Called Off Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Sunil Gavaskar Donates Rs 59 Lakh, Cheteshwar Pujara Contributes Unspecified Sum
Coronavirus: Sunil Gavaskar Donates Rs 59 Lakh, Cheteshwar Pujara Contributes Unspecified Sum
Can Only Battle Coronavirus By Staying Indoors: Cheteshwar Pujara
Can Only Battle Coronavirus By Staying Indoors: Cheteshwar Pujara
Coronavirus: PM Modi Holds Meeting With 40 Sportspersons Including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
Coronavirus: PM Modi Holds Meeting With 40 Sportspersons Including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.