Shikhar Dhawan Shares "Quarantine Look", Gets A Nickname From Harbhajan Singh

Updated: 04 May 2020 16:28 IST

The coronavirus-spurred lockdown has brought out much creativity from many athletes and Shikhar Dhawan now released his special 'quarantine' look.

Shikhar Dhawan Shares "Quarantine Look", Gets A Nickname From Harbhajan Singh
Shikhar Dhawan is utilising his time well in lockdown with wife Ayesha and son Zoravar. © Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan has tried a special look for quarantine days and his fans are loving it. Calling it "Quarantine look", the left-handed Indian opener posed for a picture tying a muffler around his head like a turban. Among many heart-warming replies from the fans, veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh stood out with his comments on Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram post. In one comment, Harbhajan Singh gave Shikhar Dhawan a nickname "Babbu", while in other he posted three OK Hand sign emojis.

Quarantine look

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Like most of the sportspersons, Dhawan is utilising his time well in lockdown with wife Ayesha and son Zoravar.

Last week, Dhawan shared a video on social media of him working out with his family, asking people not to engage in "domestic violence" while at home.

"While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time & we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence," Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video on Twitter.

In the 47-second video, the Indian opener can be seen practicing punches and helping his wife and son practice punching as well.

Some fans heaped praise on Dhawan for sharing such a "great message", while many slammed the "brutal crime" of domestic violence.

The country is in lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely, while India's home series against South Africa was called off amid the virus scare.

