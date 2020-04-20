MS Dhoni's plan of a comeback to the cricket field has been delayed as the coronavirus pandemic forced the indefinite postponement of the Indian Premier League . The former India captain has not played any competitive cricket since India's 2019 World Cup exit in the UK. However, MS Dhoni is spending his time well in lockdown with his family and video games. The cricketer's wife Sakshi Dhoni was seen craving his attention when he was busy playing a "video game". "Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie! Video games vs Wife," Sakshi captioned a picture on Instagram, in which she is seen pretending to bite husband MS Dhoni's feet.

The country is in lockdown until May 3 to contain the spreading of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Dhoni was expected to lead Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the IPL, which was originally scheduled to start on March 29. However, the cash-rich league was earlier postponed to April 15, before being postponed indefinitely due to the extension of the nationwide lockdown.

Sakshi frequently shares pictures and videos of her husband to entertain their fans on social media.

In January, a video had surfaced on Twitter in which Dhoni can be seen jokingly accusing Sakshi of featuring him in her Instagram story to gain followers.

"Apne followers badhane ke liye Instagram par (You do it to gain Instagram followers)," Dhoni was heard saying in the viral video.

.@msdhoni : Dekho aapne Instagram ke followers badhne ke liye, ye sab kar rahe hai... @SaakshiSRawat : All your followers love me also no..



Check out the hilarious convo here!#Dhoni #Sakshi #MahiWay pic.twitter.com/B0VNZ4mUOH — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) January 30, 2020

In the video, Dhoni's comments made everyone present in the room laugh. However, Sakshi charmed her fans with her reply, saying: "I am part of you baby".