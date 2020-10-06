With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 gathering momentum, Mumbai Indians (MI) face Rajasthan Royals (RR), at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions have been in good form lately, winning their last two matches vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Meanwhile, RR have lost their last two matches vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Rohit Sharma-led side are currently second in the league table after five fixtures. Steve Smith's side are fifth in the standings after four games. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2020 Match 20 Live Updates And Score Between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium