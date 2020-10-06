Story ProgressBack to home
MI vs RR IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Erratic Rajasthan Royals Hope To Rebuild Against Mumbai Indians
MI vs RR IPL live score 2020: Mumbai Indians will be aiming to extend their winning run vs Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.
MI vs RR IPL 2020 Score: Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma during the 2019 season.© BCCI/IPL
With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 gathering momentum, Mumbai Indians (MI) face Rajasthan Royals (RR), at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions have been in good form lately, winning their last two matches vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Meanwhile, RR have lost their last two matches vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Rohit Sharma-led side are currently second in the league table after five fixtures. Steve Smith's side are fifth in the standings after four games. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2020 Match 20 Live Updates And Score Between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Match 20, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 06, 2020
Match Yet To Begin
MI
RR
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
% chance to win
MI 59%
RR 41%
Batsman
Bowler
- 18:02 (IST)Rohit Sharma vs Jofra ArcherMI captain Rohit will once again be aiming to lead his side to victory. A marauding batsman, the opener will be up against one of the best bowlers in the world, Archer. Rohit has registered 176 runs off five IPL 2020 matches at a strike rate of 144.26. Meanwhile, Archer has been fantastic, grabbing four wickets from four fixtures with an economy of 6.75.
- 17:49 (IST)Head to head: No bragging rights!MI and RR face each other 22 times in the IPL, with no one having any bragging rights. Both teams have won 11 fixtures each.
- 17:46 (IST)Hello and welcome everyone!Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the 20th IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. It is MI vs RR, with both teams hoping for a win. Going to be a cracking encounter today!
Topics mentioned in this article
