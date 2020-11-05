Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, starting at 7.30 PM. MI have reached the playoffs nine times which includes the current edition. They have won the tournament four times during these appearances. DC on the other hand, will be making their fifth appearance in the playoffs of the cash-rich league. However, they are yet to reach the final of the tournament in any of the seasons. A win on Thursday will help end this jinx. Shikhar Dhawan has been the highest run-scorer for DC in IPL 2020, with 525 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 145.02. Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker for the Delhi-based franchise, with 25 wickets in as many clashes. Quinton de Kock and Jasprit Bumrah have registered the highest runs and wickets respectively for MI. While the South African has recorded 443 runs in 14 ties, Bumrah has accounted for 23 dismissals in 13 clashes.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place on Thursday, November 5.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)