Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in Match 51 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Saturday. While Mumbai Indians have sealed qualification for the knockout stages, and are looking to cement a top two finish, Delhi are on a three-match losing streak, and with the qualification race heating up, are in desperate need of a win. Mumbai Indians' regular captain Rohit Sharma is expected to miss out again due to his hamstring injury, with Kieron Pollard continuing to fill in as his deputy. Mumbai Indians lead the table with 16 points from 12 games, while DC are at third with 14 points from as many games. Mumbai Indians came out victorious when the two teams met earlier this season, thanks to half-centuries from Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav. Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a half-century in that game, will be key for DC as he is their in-form batsman. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 51 LIVE Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, From Dubai International Stadium