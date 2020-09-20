Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs KXIP IPL Score: Kings XI Punjab Win Toss, Opt To Field Against Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020, Delhi Captials vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score: KXIP skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to field first against DC.
DC vs KXIP IPL Score: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has opted to field against Delhi Capitals.© AFP
Delhi Capitals (DC) have been sent in to bat by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul who has won the toss and opted to field at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in match two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Shreyas Iyer will lead the Delhi-based franchise while Kings XI Punjab will take the field under their new skipper KL Rahul. Both teams have some big-hitters in their squad but on slow and low pitches in the United Arab Emirates, it might come down to who finds the right line and length with the ball. Delhi Capitals managed to qualify for the play-offs last year while Kings XI Punjab finished sixth on the points table in 2019. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 2, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 20, 2020
Match yet to begin
DC
0/0 (0.0)
KXIP
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
DC 55%
KXIP 45%
- 19:14 (IST)Ricky Ponting retains faith in Marcus Stoinis!Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been included in the Delhi Capitals (DC) lineup, despite being unable to impress during the T20I series against England. This is certainly an interesting decision, and it will be interesting to see whether Stoinis can redeem this faith.
- 19:11 (IST)Sheldon Cottrell makes his debut for KXIP!Windies left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell will make his debut for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) with Nicholas Pooran featuring as well. Glenn Maxwell is the back for the franchise, and will be looking to make his mark.
- 19:09 (IST)Chris Gayle misses out for KXIP!KL Rahul: We will bowl first. Fresh wicket, don't really know what to expect. I'm confident and so is the entire team, great opportunity to go out and play some cricket. Staying indoors was difficult, but it also gave us time to think about our strategy, Maxwell, Pooran, Jordan and Cottrell are our four overseas players.Shreyas Iyer: We would have bowled first as well. I have learnt to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier. Looking forward to a great season - We have plenty of options and it was difficult settling for the best XI - Hetmyer, Rabada, Stoinis and Nortje make our four overseas players.
- 19:04 (IST)KL Rahul wins toss!Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals (DC).
- 18:55 (IST)Toss just a few minutes away!The toss for the second game of IPL 2020 is just five minutes away. It will be interesting to see who makes the cut. Will there be a spot for Ajinkya Rahane in the Capitals lineup?
- 18:52 (IST)Captaincy debut for KL Rahul!KL Rahul will make his debut as a captain for the Kings XI Punjab, against the Delhi Capitals. Rahul will be looking to make it special, with a win.
- 18:39 (IST)Ishant Sharma's injury during training an area of concern!Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Ishant Sharma is not certain to take the field against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) following an injury sustained during training. Ishant's absence might be an area of concern for the DC fans, considering his immense experience.
- 18:38 (IST)Can Chris Gayle get a big knock under his belt before turning 41?Kings XI Punjab opener Chris Gayle will turn 41 tomorrow. It will be interesting to see whether the swashbuckling batsman marks the landmark with a memorable innings against Delhi Capitals.
- 18:33 (IST)Ravichandran Ashwin faces off against his former franchise!Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be representing the Delhi Capitals, in a clash against his former franchise Kings XI Punjab. Ashwin was formerly the captain of the Punjab-based franchise, before making a controversial move to DC. This clash between Ashwin and KXIP, will certainly add an edge to the contest.
- 18:30 (IST)Prithvi Shaw Vs Mohammed ShamiThe upcoming contest will provide viewers an opportunity to witness an interesting clash between DC opener Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami. Shaw is more than capable of getting his team off to a strong start on his day, which KXIP pacer Shami will look to stop with an early dismissal.
- 18:24 (IST)The Glenn Maxwell Factor!Glenn Maxwell was one of the top performers during the first leg of the 2014 edition of IPL, which was held in the UAE (United Arab Emirates). Maxwell will be looking to make a mark yet again, with the tournament set to be held in the UAE due to rising coronavirus cases in India.
- 18:22 (IST)Kings XI Punjab enjoy better head to head record!Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have won 14 matches out of a total 24 played between the two teams. Delhi Capitals (DC) have emerged victorious in 10 matches. KXIP have further registered a win in four of the last five encounters against DC, which will be a source of motivation going into the clash.
- 18:17 (IST)Clash between two young captains!The second game of IPL 2020 witnesses a clash between two captains who are striving to make a mark for themselves, and enjoy limited experience as captains: Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.
- 18:06 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second game of IPL 2020. It is the Delhi Capitals taking on Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2020, check out the IPL Schedule for 2020 and Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.