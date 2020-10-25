Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Mumbai-based franchise is currently on top of the points table, after securing seven wins from ten matches. MI were excellent in their previous league tie against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), emerging victorious by a margin of 10 wickets. However, there are questions over the availability of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who did not feature against CSK due to an injury. RR on the other hand, are placed on the seventh spot having recorded only four wins in 11 games. MI emerged victorious against the Rajasthan-based franchise during their last meeting. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 45 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi