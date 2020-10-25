Story ProgressBack to home
RR vs MI, IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Look To Keep Playoffs Dream Alive Against Mumbai Indians
RR vs MI IPL live score 2020: Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are placed on the seventh and first spot on the points table respectively.
RR vs MI IPL 2020 Score: Rajasthan Royals will look to get their revenge against Mumbai Indians.© BCCI/IPL
Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Mumbai-based franchise is currently on top of the points table, after securing seven wins from ten matches. MI were excellent in their previous league tie against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), emerging victorious by a margin of 10 wickets. However, there are questions over the availability of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who did not feature against CSK due to an injury. RR on the other hand, are placed on the seventh spot having recorded only four wins in 11 games. MI emerged victorious against the Rajasthan-based franchise during their last meeting. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 45 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 45, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 25, 2020
Match Yet To Begin
RR
MI
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
% chance to win
MI 59%
RR 41%
- 18:30 (IST)Where To Watch Live Telecast of RR vs MI IPL 2020 Match?The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, with live streaming available on Disney+Hotstar.
- 18:27 (IST)RR vs MI: Players To Watch Out ForBen Stokes will be desperate to make an impact with the bat, having struggled to make much of a difference in IPL 2020. This makes him one to watch out for, considering the big-hitting which a determined Stokes is capable of. Fellow Englishman Jofra Archer will further be in the limelight, having been the best bowler for RR in the ongoing edition.Quinton de Kock and Jasprit Bumrah have been excellent for MI, with De Kock in great form lately with the bat. Bumrah has further blazed past opposition batting lineups with ease.
- 18:18 (IST)Hello and welcome!Welcome to our live coverage of the 45th match of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), which will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
