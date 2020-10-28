MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore Jockeying For Top Slot
MI vs RCB IPL live score 2020: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed on the first and second spots on the points table respectively.
Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both the teams have recorded 7 wins in 11 games apiece, and occupy the top two spots on the points table. However, they come into the match having registered defeats in their previous league clashes. While MI were defeated by a margin of 8 wickets against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious against RCB. The Bangalore-based franchise came out on top in the previous match between the two sides. Can MI avenge that loss? (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 48, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 28, 2020
- 18:40 (IST)MI players train hard ahead of game against RCBThe Mumbai Indians (MI) players can be seen training hard before a vital game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar are some of the cricketers seen practicing in the video.
#MumbaiIndians looking all set for the game against #RCB.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/XFpeHgweW9— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 28, 2020
- 18:35 (IST)Fantasy Top PicksJasprit Bumrah will be a good addition to your fantasy lineup, having accounted for 17 dismissals in 11 matches. Bumrah has been a crucial cog in MI's attack, and will be expected to make an impact against RCB.RCB batsman AB de Villiers can be a game-changer on his day, saving RCB from tough situations in many instances.
- 18:30 (IST)When And Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI vs RCB match?The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
- 18:27 (IST)Players To Watch Out ForThe likes of Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya have been in great form with the bat for MI. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have made their presence felt with the ball.RCB skipper Virat Kohli will similarly be the players to watch out for, in case of the Bangalore-based franchise.
- 18:21 (IST)MI, RCB battle it out for the top slotMumbai Indians (MI) currently lead the IPL 2020 Points Table, but it will be interesting to see if they can maintain the position after the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).A defeat for MI will propell RCB to the top of the league standings. Here is the preview for the clash.
- 18:14 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of an interesting IPL 2020 league match, between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
It's @mipaltan vs @RCBTweets in #Dream11IPL. Which team will get to No.1 ranking after tonight's clash.#MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/4zXDCW6i9n— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 28, 2020