Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both the teams have recorded 7 wins in 11 games apiece, and occupy the top two spots on the points table. However, they come into the match having registered defeats in their previous league clashes. While MI were defeated by a margin of 8 wickets against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious against RCB. The Bangalore-based franchise came out on top in the previous match between the two sides. Can MI avenge that loss? (LIVE SCORECARD)

