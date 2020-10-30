Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 50th match of IPL 2020. The tie will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM IST. A win is of great importance for both teams, considering the intense competition for the fourth and final playoffs spot. KXIP have 12 points from as many matches. RR have accumulated 10 points in the same number of games as the Punjab-based franchise. A defeat could well come back to hurt the losing side badly. Both teams have looked quite confident in recent times, having registered the same margin of victory in their previous league clashes. KXIP emerged victorious against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets, with RR defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) by the same tally.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place on Friday, October 30.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)