IPL 2020 LIVE Score, KXIP vs KKR Today's Match Live Updates: Struggling Kings XI Punjab Look To Bounce Back Against In-Form Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP vs KKR IPL Live Score 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kings XI Punjab will look to get back to winning ways when they take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.
KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Score: KKR would like to consolidate their position in top half of points table.© BCCI/IPL
As far as Kings XI Punjab are concerned, their matches, and losses, are coming in way too thick and fast. For a franchise that began with quite a bang, KXIP have simply evaporated from the IPL 2020 Points Table, with four straight losses. Their rivals, Kolkata Knight Riders, who were not particularly happy themselves, managed to get past an insipid batting performance from Chennai Super Kings and find themselves in the top half of the table. Another loss for KXIP will in all likelihood will be relegated to the role of spoilers for the rest. They need a miraculous comeback, but with their bowling, that looks a far cry. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 24 Live Updates Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
