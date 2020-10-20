Kings XI Punjab, high on confidence after pulling off a historic win against Mumbai Indians, will face a serious challenge as they face table-toppers Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. While Delhi are almost certain of qualifying for the play-offs, KXIP can't afford to lose a single game from here onwards. With their IPL campaign on the line, KL Rahul's side have got their acts right in the last two games, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians -- two of the best teams in this year's IPL -- who are on second and third position in the points table. With the momentum on KXIP's way, Shreyas Iyer and Co. can't take them for granted as they have nothing to lose and have been playing fearless cricket. It will be a battle between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal -- who lead the run-scoring charts -- against Purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada and his fellow countryman Anrich Nortje.

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will take place on Tuesday, October 20.

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30PM IST.

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

The live streaming of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

