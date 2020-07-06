Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, posted pictures of himself after having a "proper" training session in the United Arab Emirates. In the pictures, Kohli was seen having a net session, playing football with his RCB teammates and enjoying an ice bath. While fans applauded the hard work being put in by the captain, former RCB batsman Kevin Pietersen took a cheeky dig at Kohli. Pulling Kohli's leg for playing a defensive shot in the nets, Pietersen reminded the RCB captain that it is Twenty20 cricket and not a Test match.

"Get on with it please! T20 not a Test Match," Pietersen left a comment on Kohli's Instagram post with a laughing emoji.

Kohli, in his 12 years with the Bangalore-based franchise, has never won the Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB managed to reach the finals three times but failed to get over the line.

The 13th edition of the IPL was moved out of the country due to the rising coronavirus cases in India.

The upcoming edition of the cash-rich league will be played across three venues -- Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Promoted

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli suggested that all players participating in the IPL 2020 must respect the safety protocols outlined by the BCCI.

"We are all here to play cricket...The bio-bubble needs to be respected at all times for the tournament to happen eventually. We are not here to have fun and roam around and you know say that 'I want to hang out in Dubai," Kohli had said.