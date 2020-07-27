Former England captain Kevin Pietersen's love for football and especially the Premier League is not hidden from anyone. The batsman is a proud fan of Chelsea and he was elated with a fourth-place finish of the Blues that secured them a Champions League berth. As the Premier League season completed despite a long and unexpected halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kevin Pietersen counted the biggest positive for Chelsea, as he took to Twitter to also comment on Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, before praising his favourite Chelsea and their manager, Frank Lampard.

"So, @ManUtd fans celebrating 3rd! @LFC celebrating to NO crowds! @Arsenal coming 8th! And my great buddy, Lampard, making the Champs League & could possibly WIN FA Cup without spending big money and in his first campaign with a young team. One of the GREAT seasons!" Pietersen tweeted.

On Thursday, Liverpool were crowned the Premier League 2019-20 champions, after 30 years, as Chelsea defeated second-placed Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool clinched the title with seven games to spare in the league, record earlier than any other Premier League champions. The previous record of five games left was shared by Manchester City and Manchester United.

Pietersen tried to troll the newly crowned champions but was heavily trolled for his own tweet.

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene took to Twitter to congratulate a "well deserved" win for Liverpool. "Congratulations @LFC for winning @premierleague title few of my friends it's a long Waite but well deserved," Jayawardene tweeted.

"Liverpool winning the PL couldn't have come at a better time - when there's no crowds & zero interest," Pietersen tweeted.

Soon after Pietersen's tweet, fans came in numbers to troll the former England batsman for his views on Liverpool's record-breaking feat in Premier League.