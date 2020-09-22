Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal starred in his side's 10-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening league game of the IPL 2020. Chahal showed great maturity while bowling under pressure and picked two wickets off consecutive deliveries, dismissing the danger man Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Vijay Shankar, to shift the momentum in his side's favour. His performance proved to be the turning point in the match and he was adjudged the Player of the Match. As Chahal collected his trophy, a delighted Dhanashree could not hold her emotions back and started clapping and jumping in front of the television set. All this was captured in a video which she later posted on her Instagram account.

It was Chahal's first competitive match in over six months and Dhanashree was watching her future husband roll his arms over for the first time since their engagement in August. "Here's to our first match together," she captioned her post.

"At the end of the day it's a game and anything can happen since they've all worked hard but this was indeed a very special moment for me for many reasons. You have all my support and love always. Wishing @yuzi_chahal23 and the entire team all the very best. So guys sit back & enjoy #dream11 @iplt20 and spread positivity around. But aaj yeh humara din hai #royalchallengersbangalore @royalchallengersbangalore," she added.

Chahal was also quick to thank Dhanashree for her "cute" gesture. Showing affection for his fiancee he wrote: "So cute love thank you @dhanashree9".

Yuzvendra Chahal also showed his affection for Dhanashree

Defending a small total of 163 runs, RCB bowlers were pushed on the backfoot by a solid 71- run partnership between Bairstow and Manish Pandey for the second wicket. With wickets in hand and required run-rate under check, SRH were cruising towards the victory.

With scoreboard reading 121/2, RCB skipper Virat Kohli sensed it's now or never and brought Chahal into the attack in the 16th over of the innings. The leggie also didn't disappoint his skipper and cleaned up Bairstow and Shankar off successive deliveries.

Chahal's twin-blow opened the flood gate for SRH's inexperienced middle-order who found RCB's death bowling too hot to handle and were eventually bowled out for 152 runs. Chahal, the best bowler in the match, returned with the figures of 3/18 from his four overs.