Australian spin bowling legend Shane Warne took to Twitter to express his frustration with a certain rule that, according to him, should be done away with by the International Cricket Council (ICC). During the last league game of IPL 2020, SunRisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan foxed Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard with a googly but the on-field umpire was unmoved. SRH skipper David Warner decided to challenge the decision and sent it upstairs to the TV umpire. The replay showed the impact to be umpire's call and the third umpire going by the rules sided with the on-field umpires' call, which made Warne furious.

"I'm going to keep banging on about this. If a captain reviews a decision-then the on field umpires decision should be removed-as you can't have the same ball being out or not out ! Once this happens, it's simple and clear-whether it should be out or not! @BCCI @ICC @HomeOfCricket," Warne tweeted.

Warne, who was mentor of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing edition, was furious with the fact that TV umpire's decision was influenced by the on-field call, where Pollard was given not out.

The world's most successful leg-spinner argued that it's either out or not out -- there should be no two ways about it. He suggested that whenever a captain takes a review the on-field decision should be nullified as it can't be the deciding factor between a out or not out.

Pollard was batting on six at the time and went on to score 41 off 25 balls, with the help of six boundaries, including four hits over the fence. Pollard's late charge helped the defending champions reach a respectable total of 149/8 from their 20 overs.