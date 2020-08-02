Mumbai Indians have hit the ground running with training sessions after the completion of the mandatory seven-day quarantine period ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Many players including captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan as well as the support staff of Mahela Jayawardena, Andrew McDonald and others were seen at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Academy. Mumbai are based in Abu Dhabi along with Kolkata Knight Riders. Pictures and videos posted by Mumbai on their Twitter handle showed Rohit walking out for a net session and the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, indulging in warm-ups and catching drills.

Rohit said the nets lasted “only for an hour” but he was happy to have some practice after months of downtime due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Feels good to be back. Even though it's only for an hour, but we'll take it,” said Rohit in a video posted by Mumbai.

Bumrah was “getting used to the new normal” as he showed up at the facility wearing a mask and later loosened up with some bowling in the nets.

Back and getting used to the new normal! pic.twitter.com/ZaPsAwl4i9 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 29, 2020

The medical and training staff were seen at the training facility wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits while attending to the players. The Mumbai camp had chairs placed sufficiently apart so as to ensure social distancing.

Abu Dhabi Cricket CEO Matthew Boucher, in-charge of the bio-secure facility at Abu Dhabi, confirmed to NDTV that Mumbai were scheduled to train from 7:30 PM local time on Friday.

“Both teams (Mumbai and Kolkata) will be welcomed into a bio-secure facility,” Boucher told NDTV on Friday. “It is cordoned appropriately, sanitised appropriately. We have the department of health on-site. We have ambulance services in case something is needed from the player perspective and the coaching staff perspective.”

Even as the teams have begun their preparations for the 13th season of the IPL, a number of Covid-positive test results in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp have offset their training schedule and has extended the team's quarantine till September 1.