The high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face a stern test when they take on Delhi Capitals in match 19 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Both RCB and DC have had a flying start to their IPL 2020 campaign, with three wins each under their belt. With equal number of points, both teams are separated by the net run-rate, with Delhi above RCB in the points table. RCB are high on confidence after winning their previous two matches, while Delhi stuttered a bit, losing against SunRisers Hyderabad, but got back to winning ways against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place on October 5, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will begin at 7:30PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)