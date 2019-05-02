The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 begins Saturday and fans are ecstatic to have the IPL at last after months of uncertainty and COVID-19-induced delays. The loyalties have been well-defined and fans of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the teams playing the IPL opener in Abu Dhabi, are rooting for their teams with tweets and social media posts. “19:29 an era ended.19:30 a new journey starts,” tweeted a user named Sohan, referring to CSK captain MS Dhoni's retirement announcement that came at 19:29 on August 15. Others pointed out Dhoni's comeback within a minute of retirement.

Destiny or coincidence



19:29 19:30

Retired Comeback pic.twitter.com/fhf4wJAcYU — (@A_lonethinker) September 19, 2020

Prashanth is fatally optimistic. “Rohit will score a duck tonight. He always excels in the second match of a series on most occasions. He is my favourite of all time. However, I just sense that he is gonna score a ZERO tonight,” he tweeted.

Rohit will score a duck tonight. He always excels in the second match of a series on most occasions.



He is my favourite of all time. However, I just sense that he is gonna score a ZERO tonight. #rohitsharma #mivcsk #csk #mi #IPL2020 #ipl13 #uae #dubai #ElClassico #RGSHARMA — Prashanth (@YVPRASH) September 19, 2020

Jackartoons has some brutal predictions for CSK. “CSK may win tonight just to get embarassed by the true kings in knockouts,” he tweeted.

CSK may win tonight just to get embarassed by the true kings in knockouts #MIvCSK #MI — Jackartoons (@jackartoons) September 19, 2020

Pravin Ambure gives the Paltan a video they will surely cherish, as will all other IPL fans.

Rohit Sharma fans were quick to recall the back-to-back sixes that Rohit hit off Tim Southee to win India a T20I on their tour to New Zealand earlier this year.

Rohit Sharma The Miracle Man

Mumbai Indians gonna be Rock pic.twitter.com/mbCTzNQAYJ — HARDIK TANK (@tankhardik) September 19, 2020

CSK have lost their last five games to MI but Chennai fans are optimistic nevertheless.

Match day - Chennai Super Kings takes on defending champions Mumbai Indians. CSK has lost the last 5 matches to MI in IPL, not an ideal stat but all the best CSK. pic.twitter.com/3whavRFtfc — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 19, 2020

And where is the fun in that if Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) aren't taken for a toss even when they are not playing?

The likes of Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya will face Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo as IPL gets underway.