Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to register a 44-run victory in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match, on September 25. The match was held at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Prithvi Shaw was the star for DC, slamming 64-runs off 43 deliveries. The youngster also hit nine fours and a six. Amongst the bowlers, Kagiso Rabada was the star for the Delhi-based franchise, grabbing three crucial wickets, including that of Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni. After being put into bat, Delhi put in a strong start with both openers Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan putting pressure on opposition bowlers.

Shaw could have been dismissed on the second ball of the match itself, but fortunately for the batsman, no one from CSK team appealed.

Deepak Chahar's ball got a touch on his bat, going to the hands of Dhoni behind the stumps. The umpire missed it and so did the former India captain, who didn't appeal.

TV replays confirmed that Shaw got a faint inside edge.

Dhoni made amends, and did a brilliant stumping off Piyush Chawla's bowling to send Shaw back to the pavilion. Dhawan also gave Shaw equal support, notching 35-runs off 27 balls.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer made meaningful contributions, with 37* and 26-runs respectively. After 20 overs, DC finished at 175/3, setting a 176-run target.

CSK bowlers couldn't find much luck, with only Sam Curran and Chawla registering dismissals.

After restricting DC to below 200-runs, CSK were off to a shaky start.

They lost early crucial wickets in Murali Vijay and Shane Watson. The duo could only add 10 and 14 runs respectively to the scoreboard.

Faf du Plessis once again tried to anchor CSK's innings, but countryman Rabada found a way past him.

Du Plessis scored 43 off 35 balls, with four boundaries. Young Ruturaj Gaikwad couldn't emulate Shaw, getting dismissed after scoring just five runs off 10 deliveries.

Towards the end, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja did try to don their respective finisher roles, but couldn't find a way past the pressure put in by DC's bowling department.

Rabada led DC's bowling unit with three wickets, followed by Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel.

After three matches in IPL 2020, CSK have won a match, and lost two fixtures. Meanwhile, DC have played two fixtures, winning both.

In their next match, CSK face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on October 2 while DC will take on SRH in their next outing on September 29.