Jonny Bairstow seemed to be back in the devastating form he is known for, during an IPL 2020 league game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Bairstow smashed 97 runs off 55 deliveries in an innings comprising of seven boundaries and six sixes, helping the SunRisers Hyderabad post an imposing target of 202 runs for the Punjab-based franchise. The Englishman was expected to have the same impact in the upcoming league matches, having reached prime form following an inconsistent run. However, Bairstow was dismissed cheaply for 16 runs off 19 deliveries in the next league match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), followed by a 24-ball 23 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the match after that. The race for the playoffs is looking extremely competitive, and it is necessary for the English wicketkeeper-batsman to deliver consistent game-changing performances for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the last few league matches. However, Bairstow will not expect any favours from Ashes rival Pat Cummins, who will be representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the league match between the two sides on Sunday.

Cummins scored his maiden half-century in the IPL during Friday's clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), but the magic with the ball is missing. The Australian pacer was rendered ineffective against MI who were chasing a target of 149, conceding 28 runs in three overs and going wicketless. While some handy knocks with the bat will certainly be appreciated, Cummins desperately needs to make an impact with the ball and help KKR record some important wins.

The Australian pacer will have to bring all his experience and class into play while taking on Bairstow, who will look to unsettle the fast-bowler early with some quick runs. An exciting duel awaits.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com