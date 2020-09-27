When Rajasthan Royals took on Chennai Super Kings in their first match, opener Sanju Samson once again raised eyebrows and questions about why he is hardly there on the Indian team computations. It can't be denied that he is inconsistent, but the current India incumbent isn't the paragon of consistency either. Samson destroyed the CSK bowling and come Sunday, Kings XI Punjab will be on his crosshairs. The Punjab outfit would be hoping that their Saluting Swinger Sheldon Cottrell adds an angle that may make stroke-making difficult for Samson.

The Kerala youngster has been in the IPL scheme of things for a fair amount of time. He has played 94 matches and scored 2283 runs at a strike rate is 132.11 with two centuries.

Cottrell, on the other hand, is playing his first IPL but has already impressed in the two matches he has played, with four wickets at an economy rate of 5.85.

While this economy may be challenged in coming days, there is no doubt he has added an interesting angle to the KXIP attack and his face-off with Samson could be something to watch.